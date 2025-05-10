Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Promoted to starting role
Jackson-Davis is in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Timberwolves, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jackson-Davis logged 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 loss in Game 2. The big man looked far more comfortable at center compared to Quinten Post, and he has been rewarded by getting the starting nod in this contest.
