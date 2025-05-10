Fantasy Basketball
Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 5:10pm

Jackson-Davis is in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Timberwolves, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jackson-Davis logged 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 loss in Game 2. The big man looked far more comfortable at center compared to Quinten Post, and he has been rewarded by getting the starting nod in this contest.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
