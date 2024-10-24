Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Scores 14 in season opener

Jackson-Davis finished with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 140-104 win over Portland.

Jackson-Davis looked solid in the regular-season opener and posted a strong two-way showing, especially since he was matched up with a physical presence like Deandre Ayton on both ends of the court. The Warriors' rotation is far from being set in stone, but Jackson-Davis should remain the team's starting center, at least in the short term.