Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Sees seven minutes

Jackson-Davis posted two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one steal across seven minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jackson-Davis, along with Kevon Looney and Quinten Post, played a combined 23 points with coach Steven Kerr utilizing smaller lineups. Playing in his second NBA season, Jackson-Davis took a step back in 2024-25, posting averages of 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.6 blocks in 15.6 minutes per game. Kevon Looney is hitting free agency and Quinten Post has a bargain-bin club option the Warriors will likely pick up, but it's hard to imagine the franchise being comfortable with Jackson-Davis as their top option at center based on how this season went.