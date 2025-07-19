Tre Johnson Injury: Done for Summer League

Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Johnson's stint in the Las Vegas Summer League has officially come to an end. The Texas product played only two games, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from deep.