Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Done for Summer League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Johnson's stint in the Las Vegas Summer League has officially come to an end. The Texas product played only two games, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from deep.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
