Trentyn Flowers News: Posts well-rounded line in G League

Flowers registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one block across 34 minutes Friday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 105-89 win over the Texas Legends.

Flowers got hot from beyond the arc Friday and is now averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.1 minutes per game through 21 appearances this season with San Diego. The undrafted rookie is on a two-way deal with LA and is likely to continue seeing most of his playing time in the G League in 2024-25.