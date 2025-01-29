Trey Alexander News: Grabs 13 boards in G League

Alexander finished with 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes Tuesday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 115-98 win over the Stockton Kings.

One of the Nuggets' two-way players, Alexander has seen little playing time in the NBA of late but continues to thrive as one of Grand Rapids' featured players. Over his 19 appearances in the G League, Alexander is averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 36.7 minutes per game.