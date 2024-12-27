Trey Burke Injury: Doesn't play Friday

Burke was inactive in Friday's 105-94 G League win over the Iowa Wolves due to ongoing hip issues, coach Ramon Diaz confirmed after the game.

Burke continues to struggle to regain full fitness, and while the team won in the regular-season opener, his absence can become a significant blow considering that his 21.4 points and 5.4 assists per game were the highest averages on the squad during the Tip-Off Tournament. However, he's expected to bounce back soon, in which case he'll most likely be preferred over Kyle Rose.