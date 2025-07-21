Trey Jemison News: Waived by LAL on Monday
The Lakers waived Jemison on Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jemison latched on with the Lakers on a two-way pact after being waived by the Pelicans in January, though he'll now have to explore other opportunities. The 25-year-old center appeared in 38 regular-season games between Los Angeles and New Orleans in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game.
Trey Jemison
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now