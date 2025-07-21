Trey Jemison News: Waived by LAL on Monday

The Lakers waived Jemison on Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jemison latched on with the Lakers on a two-way pact after being waived by the Pelicans in January, though he'll now have to explore other opportunities. The 25-year-old center appeared in 38 regular-season games between Los Angeles and New Orleans in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game.