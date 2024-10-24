Trey Murphy Injury: Out at least two more weeks

The Pelicans announced Thursday that Murphy (hamstring) has progressed through the first phase of rehabilitation, has been cleared to begin the return-to-play conditioning phase of the rehab process and will have his status updated in approximately two weeks.

Murphy continues to deal with a right hamstring strain and will miss at least the first two weeks of the regular season. Until Murphy is officially cleared to return, Jordan Hawkins and Javonte Green should continue to receive increased playing time.