Trey Murphy Injury: Still not cleared for contact

Murphy (hamstring) said Tuesday he's making steady progress with his rehab but hasn't been cleared for sprinting or physical contact, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy suffered a right hamstring strain at the beginning of October and was given a three-week return timetable, giving him a slight chance to be ready for the regular-season opener. However, it appears he's still at least a week away from being cleared for game action and will likely miss multiple contests. In Murphy's absence, Jordan Hawkins should see more minutes off the bench to begin the campaign.