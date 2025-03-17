Trey Murphy Injury: Won't return Monday
Murphy won't return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to a right shoulder injury, though his X-rays came back negative.
Murphy exited to locker room after diving for a loose ball less than one minute into the game. He finished with no counting stats in that minute. The 24-year-old has been a reliable option for the Pelicans of late, and while he's sidelined, Jordan Hawkins and Bruce Brown will likely see an uptick in playing time.
