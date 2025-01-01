Trey Murphy News: Leads all scorers in loss

Murphy finished with 34 points (11-24 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 loss to the Heat.

Murphy led all scorers, tallying at least 30 points for the second time in the past three games. The Pelicans continue to deal with multiple injuries, allowing Murphy to slide up in the offensive pecking order. He has been cooking over the two weeks, averaging 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.0 three-pointers. If and when New Orleans are able to get healthy bodies back on the floor, it will be interesting to see what Murphy's role looks like given his recent form.