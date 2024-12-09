Trey Murphy News: Posts 25 points in starting role

Murphy chipped in 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Spurs.

Murphy slid into the starting lineup with Brandon Ingram (ankle) sidelined and produced his best scoring total of the season. It's a spot he may occupy for some time, as Ingram's ankle strain is reportedly serious, adding to the Pelicans' litany of injury absences. Murphy has also been a member of the injury report this season, but his fantasy stock should get a big boost if he can stay healthy.