Trey Murphy News: Pours in 24 points

Murphy had 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to Indiana.

Making just his sixth appearance of the campaign, Murphy scored 24 points for the second game in a row and seems to have found his stride. He's averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in his last three outings, but his usage could come down soon with Dejounte Murray (hand) targeting a Wednesday return and with Brandon Ingram (calf) considered day-to-day.