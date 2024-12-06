Fantasy Basketball
Trey Murphy

Trey Murphy News: Sparks bench with 19 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Murphy ended Thursday's 126-124 win over Phoenix with 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes.

Murphy retreated to the bench Thursday due to the return of Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones. Murphy still managed to play 34 minutes and led the Pelicans' reserves in scoring, and it appears he should have some meaningful playing time in a reserve role moving forward. Through 10 regular-season games (nine starts), Murphy is averaging 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.6 minutes per game.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans

