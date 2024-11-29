Fantasy Basketball
Trey Murphy News: Will suit up Friday

Murphy (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies.

Murphy will return to game action after missing Wednesday's loss to Toronto due to a left knee bone bruise. The 24-year-old has missed significant time this season due to a right hamstring strain and a knee injury, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he operates under a minutes restriction on Friday. In six regular-season outings, Murphy has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 31.5 minutes per game.

