Tristan Enaruna News: Efficient off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 15, 2025 at 11:33am

Enaruna tallied 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 92-72 Summer League win against the Heat.

Enaruna was incredibly efficient during Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game. He shot 75 percent from the floor while being one of four players for Cleveland to score in double figures. The Cleveland State product has now racked up 39 points over his last two games.

Tristan Enaruna
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
