Tristen Newton News: Leads G League squad in scoring

Newton tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes Saturday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 120-83 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Newton looked solid from beyond the arc, but it wasn't enough to keep the Mad Ants competitive. Saturday's performance was a strong start for the rookie second-round pick, who is expected to see plenty of opportunities to develop in the G League this season while occupying one of the Pacers' three two-way slots.