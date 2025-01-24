Tristen Newton News: Puts up huge line in G League

Newton recorded 32 points (13-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block across 43 minutes Friday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 107-83 loss to the Valley Suns.

Since being claimed off waivers from the Pacers on Jan. 3, Newton has made just one one-minute appearance for the Timberwolves but has fared well in his outings for Minnesota's G League affiliate. Through five appearances with Iowa, Newton is averaging 18.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest.