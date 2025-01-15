Ty Jerome Injury: Questionable with illness
Jerome (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Jerome is at risk of missing his third straight game with an illness, but he'll presumably see how he feels Thursday before the Cavaliers update his status. Should the 27-year-old sharpshooter sit out another contest, veteran swingman Caris LeVert should continue operating as Cleveland's clear-cut sixth man off the bench against Oklahoma City.
