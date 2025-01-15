Fantasy Basketball
Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 2:44pm

Jerome (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Jerome is at risk of missing his third straight game with an illness, but he'll presumably see how he feels Thursday before the Cavaliers update his status. Should the 27-year-old sharpshooter sit out another contest, veteran swingman Caris LeVert should continue operating as Cleveland's clear-cut sixth man off the bench against Oklahoma City.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
