Ty Jerome News: Explodes for career-high 33 points

Jerome closed Friday's 132-129 loss to the 76ers with 33 points (11-14 FG, 8-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes.

Jerome went off from Cleveland's second unit Friday, pouring in a career-high 33 points while scorching the nets from deep in the absence of sixth man Caris LeVert (wrist). Jerome continues to emerge as a legitimate weapon in the Cavaliers' second unit this season, averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 threes while shooting 59.4 percent from downtown over his last nine games. The 27-year-old sharpshooter is likely to cool down at some point, but he's worth streaming in fantasy leagues while he's hot and LeVert remains sidelined.