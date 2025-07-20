Tyler Burton News: Scores 20 in SL win

Burton recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 Summer League win over the Clippers.

Burton put together an impressive outing to close Summer League, leading the team in scoring and rebounds. After a lackluster 2024-25 season in the G League, Burton played well during Summer League, logging at least 20 points and seven rebounds twice. The Villanova product figures to spend his time this upcoming season in the G League.