Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Game-high 25 points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 6:32pm

Herro had 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-97 victory over Brooklyn.

Herro led both teams in scoring Saturday and tied Jalen Wilson for most assists in the contest. Herro has logged at least seven dimes in three straight outings and has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight appearances. Since the start of January, Herro has averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds over 35.4 minutes per game.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
