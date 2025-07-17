Tyler Kolek News: Dishes out team-high five assists

Kolek finished with 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 Summer League loss to the Pacers.

Kolek struggled with his shooting from beyond the arc, but was the team's best distributor. The Marquette product has dished out at least four assists in each of his last two games during the Las Vegas Summer League.