Tyreke Key News: Pours in 24 points off bench

Key tallied 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 33 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 130-115 win over the Long Island Nets.

Key enjoyed a phenomenal shooting performance, scoring 18 of his 24 points from downtown. His 24-point day topped his previous best mark of 14 points, and he nearly recorded his first double-double of the season by dishing out nine dimes, also a season high. Key is averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists over seven appearances this season.