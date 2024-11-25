Tyreke Key News: Pours in 24 points off bench
Key tallied 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 33 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 130-115 win over the Long Island Nets.
Key enjoyed a phenomenal shooting performance, scoring 18 of his 24 points from downtown. His 24-point day topped his previous best mark of 14 points, and he nearly recorded his first double-double of the season by dishing out nine dimes, also a season high. Key is averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists over seven appearances this season.
Tyreke Key
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now