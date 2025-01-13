Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Haliburton (hamstring) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Haliburton will likely miss his first game of the season Tuesday due to a left hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's win in Cleveland, which he finished with two points (1-5 FG) and five assists in 18 minutes. If Haliburton is indeed ruled out, Andrew Nembhard could see more minutes at point guard, while Ben Sheppard enters the starting lineup at shooting guard, but T.J. McConnell also figures to see an increased role. Haliburton notably strained the same hamstring last January and was sidelined for nine of 10 games, and he struggled to return to form down the stretch.