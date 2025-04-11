Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Won't play against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Haliburton is out for Friday's game versus the Magic due to lower back injury management.

Haliburton will sit out the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back Friday alongside the team's other typical starters. T.J. McConnell will likely receive an increased role in his absence. Haliburton's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now