Tyrese Haliburton News: Another double-double in victory

Haliburton produced 16 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 win over Miami.

Haliburton once again helped provide a boost to Indiana's offense Sunday, leading all players in the contest in assists to go along with a trio of threes and concluding as one of four Pacers with at least 15 points. Haliburton, who recorded his sixth double-double of the season, has posted at least 15 points and eight assists in three of his last four outings.