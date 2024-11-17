Tyrese Haliburton News: Another double-double in victory
Haliburton produced 16 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 win over Miami.
Haliburton once again helped provide a boost to Indiana's offense Sunday, leading all players in the contest in assists to go along with a trio of threes and concluding as one of four Pacers with at least 15 points. Haliburton, who recorded his sixth double-double of the season, has posted at least 15 points and eight assists in three of his last four outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now