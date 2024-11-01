Tyrese Haliburton News: Another strange performance

Haliburton contributed 11 points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss to the Pelicans.

Haliburton was quiet again, continuing his baffling start to the season. The fact he attempted fewer shots than T.J. McConnell tells you a lot about where his head is at right now. While the 11 assists are nice, his overall production has been massively underwhelming. The hope is that this is just a funk that he can work his way out of. However, there could come a point very soon when this becomes a worrying trend.