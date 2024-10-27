Tyrese Haliburton News: Bounces back in loss

Haliburton amassed 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Haliburton produced a solid bounce-back game after shooting 0-for-8 with zero points in Friday's blowout loss to the Knicks. The All-Star also hit the game-tying three-point shot that sent the match to overtime, and was much more efficient than the previous two games he played. Haliburton has struggled to rack up assists at the rate he normally does, totaling only 11 dimes across three regular-season outings thus far.