Tyrese Haliburton News: Dishes 12 dimes Wednesday

Haliburton tallied 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 135-132 overtime win over Boston.

Haliburton's three-point shot reared its ugly head during Wednesday's game, but he managed to lead both teams with 12 assists while logging his second-straight double-double of the 2024-25 regular season. Haliburton is shooting just 34.6 percent from the field (including 25.0 percent from three) over the first five games of the regular season, but he's the engine that keeps the Pacers' offense going, and he can afford to have off nights as long as teammates Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin and others are able to pick up the scoring lord.