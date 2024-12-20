Tyrese Haliburton News: Nabs double-double in win

Haliburton provided 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-111 win over the Suns.

Haliburton logged his third consecutive outing with a double-double while leading the Pacers with a game-high mark in assists. The star point guard is on a pace to shoot a career-low 42.7 percent from the field, though he has seemingly turned a corner over his last 10 appearances. In that 10-game span, the 24-year-old has averaged 20.0 points, 8.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep across 36.5 minutes per contest.