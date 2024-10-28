Tyrese Haliburton News: Near triple-double in loss

Haliburton amassed 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Magic.

Haliburton registered his first double-double of the season Monday, and he was one rebound shy from logging his second-career triple-double. Normally known for his passing, Monday was Haliburton's first game of the season that he's logged at least 10 assists. He went just 1-for-16 from deep over the first two games of the regular season, but his three-point shooting has steadied and he has gone 8-for-18 from beyond the arc over his last two outings.