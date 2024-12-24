Tyrese Haliburton News: Numbers rising steadily

Haliburton racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 111-105 victory over Golden State.

Haliburton had another impressive performance and seems to be rounding into the form that made him one of the best point guards in the NBA during the 2023-24 NBA season. He's carried the Pacers to a five-game winning streak while averaging 19.2 points, 10.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range during that five-game stretch. He's also recorded double-digit dimes four times in that span.