Tyrese Haliburton News: Paces Indiana in Game 5 victory
Haliburton racked up 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime win over Milwaukee in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Haliburton posted team-high marks in points, assists, blocks and steals, leading the Pacers to the second round, where they'll face the top-seeded Cavaliers. The star point guard was inefficient from three-point range in the win, though he stuffed the stat sheet, recording his sixth consecutive double-double. Haliburton averaged 17.6 points, 11.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 35.4 minutes per game in the first round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now