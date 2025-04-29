Tyrese Haliburton News: Paces Indiana in Game 5 victory

Haliburton racked up 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime win over Milwaukee in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Haliburton posted team-high marks in points, assists, blocks and steals, leading the Pacers to the second round, where they'll face the top-seeded Cavaliers. The star point guard was inefficient from three-point range in the win, though he stuffed the stat sheet, recording his sixth consecutive double-double. Haliburton averaged 17.6 points, 11.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 35.4 minutes per game in the first round.