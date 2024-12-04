Tyrese Haliburton News: Productive outing in loss

Haliburton notched 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 loss to the Nets.

Haliburton's struggles shooting the ball in 2024-25 have been well-documented to this point, and while they showed up again in Brooklyn on Wednesday, that didn't stop him from filling up the box score with a strong stat line overall. Although he hasn't quite yet strung together an extended period of shooting efficiency this season after looking like a rising superstar at this time a year ago, with Haliburton shooting a subpar 42.4 percent from the field over his last 15 games, the 24-year-old star guard is still averaging a productive 18.6 points, 8.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 three-pointers per contest since Nov. 8. Haliburton has a favorable matchup as he looks to bounce back Friday against a Bulls squad allowing the most points per game (123.2) in the league.