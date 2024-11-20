Tyrese Haliburton News: Struggles continue in loss

Haliburton accumulated four points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one block over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 loss to the Rockets.

Haliburton was a non-factor in the loss, continuing his poor start to the season. Outside of a couple of encouraging performances, Haliburton has not looked himself, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Across 15 games, he is averaging 15.3 points per game, shooting a woeful 37.5 percent from the field. He will almost certainly be better than this but given his struggles, perhaps it is reasonable to think his ceiling might not be as high as we thought coming into the season.