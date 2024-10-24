Tyrese Haliburton News: Struggles with shot Wednesday

Haliburton totaled 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Pistons.

Haliburton delivered a strong fantasy outing after recording at least two tallies in each of the five major categories and making a big impact on both ends of the court. However, the efficiency wasn't really there, as he finished with more shot attempts than points scored and also missed eight of his nine shots from beyond the arc. The rust coming off the preseason could be expected, however, and he figures to remain a key component of the Pacers offense going forward.