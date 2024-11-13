Tyrese Haliburton News: Top distributor in defeat

Haliburton closed with nine points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and 11 assists over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 94-90 loss to the Magic.

Haliburton struggled shooting from the field, but still contributed in other ways including leading Indiana with a team-high assist total in a near double-double. Haliburton recorded just his third outing of the year where he failed to reach double figures in scoring, coming up one point shy of reaching double digits. Haliburton has handed out at least 10 dimes in six contests this year, including in two straight outings.