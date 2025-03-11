Tyrese Haliburton News: Wins game with four-point play

Haliburton (hip) racked up 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 win over Milwaukee.

After missing the last three games with a left hip strain, Haliburton returned to action with his 22nd double-double in 60 games, but his heroics in the closing seconds was the real story. With 3.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Pacers trailing by three, Haliburton took a handoff on an in-bounds pass along the left sideline and hoisted a three-point attempt over the outstretched arm of Giannis Antetokounmpo, hitting the shot while being fouled. He calmly stepped to the line and drilled the go-ahead free-throw, guiding Indiana to a win and a tie with the Bucks for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.