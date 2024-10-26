Tyrese Haliburton News: Woeful showing Friday

Haliburton ended with zero points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to New York.

Haliburton went scoreless just for the third time in his NBA career, though this was the most high-profile outing of those without a doubt. This hasn't been the start of the season Haliburton would've wanted, as he also struggled in the win over the Pistons on Wednesday, tallying 15 points but going a meager 1-for-9 from three-point range. The star floor general is way too talented to continue struggling at this rate for an extended period, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned with these subpar outings. Still, Haliburton needs to bounce back quickly to avoid this slump to becoming something more significant.