Tyrese Martin News: Drops 24 points vs. Capital City

Martin collected 24 points (7-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Long Island Nets' 137-121 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Martin had a rough shooting performance but still managed to lead Long Island in scoring. He hasn't played with much efficiency on the offensive end over two G League appearances, knocking down 15 of 38 attempts from the field. Martin enjoyed consistent playing time for about a week to end November with Brooklyn but hasn't seen any action since Dec. 2, likely putting him in place to stay sharp in the G League now that the NBA club has gotten healthier.