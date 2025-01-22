Tyrese Martin News: Flounders with two points in start
Martin ended with two points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-84 loss to Phoenix.
Making his sixth start of the season in place of the injured Cameron Johnson (ankle) on Wednesday, Martin floundered with his lowest scoring output in a starting role this season. Across his six appearances with Brooklyn's first unit in 2024-25, Martin has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes. With Johnson's name swirling around in trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, Martin could still find himself making additional starts for the rebuilding Nets later during the second half of the campaign.
