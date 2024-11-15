Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey Injury: Resuming on-court work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

The 76ers announced Friday that Maxey (hamstring) has resumed on-court work and will be re-evaluated early next week, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain after leaving a Nov. 6 loss to the Clippers early. He was given a one-week re-evaluation timeline, so everything appears to be going as planned. Maxey remains out for Friday's game in Orlando, and the 76ers have two more road games -- Monday in Miami and Wednesday in Memphis -- before they return home to face the Nets on Nov. 22.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
