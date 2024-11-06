Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 9:53pm

Maxey has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right hamstring soreness, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. He'll finish with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes.

Maxey was replaced by Jared McCain to start the fourth quarter and it's now known he's dealing with hamstring soreness. Per Aaronson Nick Nurse called Maxey's removal "precautionary" and didn't seem concerned about the injury. The 24-year-old has been utilized heavily to start the season as Paul George and Joel Embiid (knee/suspension) were unavailable, averaging 41 minutes per game prior to Wednesday's tilt. McCain and Kyle Lowry figure to see a bump in playing time while Maxey is sidelined. Maxey's next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
