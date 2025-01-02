Tyrese Maxey News: Extends impressive streak

Maxey accumulated 27 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Kings.

Maxey made his presence felt in more ways than just scoring, as evidenced by his six assists and four steals, though it's undeniable that he made most of his impact as a scoring weapon in a game where the 76ers didn't have Joel Embiid (foot). Maxey has been on a tear in recent weeks and has surpassed the 20-point plateau in his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 28.4 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.