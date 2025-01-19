Tyrese Maxey News: Scores 28 points in loss

Maxey supplied 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and three assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 loss to Indiana.

Maxey had to carry most of the burden on offense for the 76ers due to the absences of Paul George (groin) and Joel Embiid (knee), and the star guard responded by notching his fifth straight outing with at least 28 points. Maxey's usage rate should continue to be very high as long as the 76ers don't have their Big Three healthy and available, meaning his fantasy value should continue to be sky-high regardless of the team's recent struggles in the win-loss column.