Tyrese Maxey News: Spectacular Christmas Day display

Maxey registered 33 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over Boston.

Maxey was spectacular on Christmas Day, leading all scorers with 33 points and posting his fourth double-double of the season by dishing out a game-high 12 dimes. The All-Star guard has been on a tear lately, averaging a whopping 28.9 points, 7.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 4.1 three-pointers in 38.8 minutes over his last seven games. As long as head coach Nick Nurse continues to put such a heavy workload on his shoulders in terms of minutes per game, Maxey should have little trouble being one of the most productive guards in the league going forward.