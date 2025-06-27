Menu
Tyson Degenhart News: Chance with Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Degenhart agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Thursday, BJ Rains of BroncoNationNews.com reports.

Degenhart starred at Boise State during the 2024-25 season, posting 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three over 37 appearances. The NBA presents a different level of competition than the Mountain West, but the forward should get a legitimate opportunity to earn a spot within the Raptors organization.

Tyson Degenhart
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
