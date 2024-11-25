Tyson Etienne News: Splashes three triples

Etienne had 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes Sunday during the G League Long Island Nets' 130-115 loss to Raptors 905.

Etienne did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc, tying his best mark of the season with three made triples. He also made a small contribution on the defensive end by recording a steal, his third in his last three games. Etienne is averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes over six appearances this year.